Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of IBCP opened at $21.74 on Monday. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund