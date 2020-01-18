Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Lowered by B. Riley

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Intevac in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intevac’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IVAC. ValuEngine cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

IVAC opened at $7.54 on Friday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Intevac by 332.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intevac during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intevac by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intevac by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Intevac by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

