Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for MacroGenics Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for MacroGenics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.84) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.85). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

MacroGenics stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $32.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.31.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 303.08%. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter worth $94,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in MacroGenics by 23.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

