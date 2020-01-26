Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Lifted by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Shares of MGY opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.17 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $471,481.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,073.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,794.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

