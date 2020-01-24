Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for MarineMax Inc Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:HZO)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for MarineMax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of HZO opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.91. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in MarineMax by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in MarineMax by 8.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 23.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MarineMax by 17.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

