Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Increased by Analyst

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

MKC opened at $165.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.34. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a fifty-two week low of $120.49 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 179,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

