Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MCD)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $215.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.47. The company has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?