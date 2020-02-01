Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Lowered by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mcdonald’s in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

MCD stock opened at $213.97 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.03 and its 200-day moving average is $206.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Roth IRA