Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $139.70 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.32.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,341 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 53,347 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,304,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

