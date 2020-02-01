Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $116.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.34. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $116.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 952,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,897,000 after purchasing an additional 127,342 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 28,741.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

