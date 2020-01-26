Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Increased by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.58.

Shares of NFLX opened at $353.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.02 and its 200-day moving average is $306.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,839 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,034 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,309,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

