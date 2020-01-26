Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Increased by KeyCorp

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.58.

NFLX opened at $353.16 on Friday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.02 and a 200-day moving average of $306.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Netflix by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Netflix by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,809,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

