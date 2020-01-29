Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lifted by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Imperial Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $446.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2020 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.28.

Netflix stock opened at $348.52 on Monday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.99. The company has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

