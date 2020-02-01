Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Increased by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Opus Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Opus Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OPB. BidaskClub upgraded Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OPB opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Opus Bank has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $907.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,489,000 after acquiring an additional 76,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,564,000 after acquiring an additional 40,238 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 522,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

