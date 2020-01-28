Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $129,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

