Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Bulkers Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Scorpio Bulkers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of NYSE:SALT opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

