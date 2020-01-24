Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.62. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SBNY. Stephens lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Signature Bank stock opened at $146.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.00. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $111.91 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 174.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 12.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 24.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

