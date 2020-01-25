Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Increased by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.68.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

Signature Bank stock opened at $146.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $111.91 and a 12 month high of $148.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 794.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,954,000 after buying an additional 103,732 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,201,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

