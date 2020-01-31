Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TCF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

TCF stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 188.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

