Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of UGI in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UGI’s FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. UGI has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.02%.

In other news, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,668.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in UGI by 4.5% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in UGI by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation