Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Visteon Corp Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VC)

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visteon in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Visteon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.46.

Shares of VC opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62. Visteon has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Visteon by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

In other Visteon news, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $181,894.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $182,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

