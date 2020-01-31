Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Decreased by Analyst

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,391,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 337,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?