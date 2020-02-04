Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:WCC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for WESCO International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the technology company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $48.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 715.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 124.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

