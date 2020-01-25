Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Reduced by Raymond James

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$39.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,302.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.15. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$25.22 and a 52 week high of C$40.95.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.16 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.32, for a total transaction of C$70,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,656,870. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $78,662 over the last ninety days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?