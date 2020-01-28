Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:WPX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WPX Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,929,000 after buying an additional 417,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after acquiring an additional 322,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 681.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

