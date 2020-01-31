Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Issued By Raymond James

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Profound Medicl in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medicl’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Profound Medicl stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Profound Medicl has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.28.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

