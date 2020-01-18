Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

RPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of RPM opened at $74.44 on Friday. RPM International has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

