Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Busey Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for First Busey in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.91 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 21.78%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BUSE. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. First Busey has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?