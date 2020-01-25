Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mesa Air Group Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MESA)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MESA has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $303.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

