Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for SEI Investments Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $423.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.07. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in SEI Investments by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,440,000 after buying an additional 100,087 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after buying an additional 165,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $331,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 674,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,733,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

