Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Issued By Piper Sandler

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UMB Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

UMB Financial stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $441,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

