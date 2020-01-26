Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Increased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CLR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLR. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NYSE CLR opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,814,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after purchasing an additional 168,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Continental Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $356,181,000 after purchasing an additional 512,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Continental Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,237,000 after purchasing an additional 400,341 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Continental Resources by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,372,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 832,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 489,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share