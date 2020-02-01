Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Reduced by Cormark

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.16.

Shares of LUN opened at C$6.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.41. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.76 and a twelve month high of C$8.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$331,800.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

