Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Increased by Piper Sandler

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Opus Bank in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Opus Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Opus Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Opus Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Opus Bank stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.34. Opus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 122.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the third quarter valued at $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 27.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

