Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in WPX Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

