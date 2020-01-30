Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issued By KeyCorp

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F5 Networks in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now expects that the network technology company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

FFIV stock opened at $125.66 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $173.44. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.46 and a 200 day moving average of $138.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

