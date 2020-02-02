Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Hologic in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

HOLX opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $80,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

