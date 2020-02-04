Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Horizon Bancorp Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Horizon Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.92 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

HBNC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

HBNC opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $768.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.00. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $335,553.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 127.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

