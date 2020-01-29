Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HBAN. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $421,079.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 369,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,886 shares of company stock valued at $787,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

