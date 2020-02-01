Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

LVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,586 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

