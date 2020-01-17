Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MD. Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on shares of MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of MD opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 381.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 269,457 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?