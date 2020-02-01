Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Metro, Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:MRU)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Metro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

MRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.86.

Shares of Metro stock opened at C$53.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.18. Metro has a 52-week low of C$47.18 and a 52-week high of C$59.03.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.83 billion.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

