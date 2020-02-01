Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Oshkosh Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OSK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

NYSE:OSK opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $339,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 10,036 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $897,118.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,819.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,071 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

