Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Westrock Co Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:WRK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Westrock in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Westrock’s FY2020 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

WRK has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

NYSE:WRK opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. Westrock has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 18,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westrock by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Westrock by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westrock by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds