Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WGO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

In other news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 453.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

