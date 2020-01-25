Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Zions Bancorporation NA Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:ZION)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

ZION stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 749,108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 147.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $315,055.00. Insiders sold a total of 66,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

