Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Hologic, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – William Blair cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

HOLX stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. Hologic has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $1,132,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 266.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,181,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 158,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

