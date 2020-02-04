Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Issued By KeyCorp

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

NYSE:IR opened at $136.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $99.80 and a 1 year high of $138.33.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

