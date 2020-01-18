Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Issued By Imperial Capital (NYSE:KRP)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $368.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.53 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 320,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $13,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

