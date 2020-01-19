Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Issued By Imperial Capital

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Shares of PE stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,746 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,043,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $158,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

